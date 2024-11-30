Modern Design, Hidden Risks: The Case for Physical Controls in Mahindra’s New EVs

The automotive industry is in the midst of a digital transformation. Touchscreens are replacing physical buttons, promising sleek, modern interiors and centralized control. However, recent research raises a critical question: is this design trend sacrificing safety for style?

Two recent studies paint a concerning picture. A December 2023 study published by Springer found that reaction times for touchscreen operations were significantly higher than for physical buttons. 80% of participants made errors using touchscreens, compared to only 20% with traditional buttons. Similarly, a 2022 investigation by Swedish car magazine Vi Bilägare revealed that drivers needed just 10 seconds to complete tasks in a 2005 Volvo V70 with physical controls, while modern vehicles with touchscreens required up to 44.9 seconds.

These delays aren’t just inconvenient—they’re dangerous. Every second a driver spends looking at a screen instead of the road increases the risk of accidents. Recognizing this, the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) plans to mandate physical controls for essential functions like turn signals and wipers by 2026.

This brings us to Mahindra’s latest EVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e. These vehicles showcase remarkable innovations, including Augmented Reality Heads-Up Displays (AR HUDs) that project navigation data onto the windshield and driver monitoring cameras that track eye movement to ensure focus. These features are designed to keep drivers’ attention on the road, but there’s a contradiction: Mahindra has eliminated physical buttons for essential functions like adjusting temperature and volume.

Adjusting the temperature or volume now requires navigating a touchscreen—a process that takes 2-3 steps. This design choice directly counters the very safety-focused features Mahindra has introduced.

While Mahindra’s commitment to modern design and advanced technology is commendable, the removal of physical controls for essential functions undermines the driver experience and raises safety concerns. Recent studies suggest that balancing technological advancements with practical safety measures is crucial to minimizing distractions.

As automakers, including Mahindra, prepare for future safety regulations, the focus must shift back to usability. Physical controls are not just nostalgic remnants of the past—they’re proven tools for ensuring safe driving.

Modern design must prioritize both innovation and safety. By reintroducing physical buttons for essential functions, automakers can deliver on both fronts, ensuring that style doesn’t come at the cost of lives.

What's your take on this design trend?