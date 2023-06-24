Exploring the Potential of India-US Relations in the Future

Strengthening India-US Trade and Investment Relations

The India-US trade and investment relations have been steadily strengthening over the past few years. The two countries have established a strong economic partnership and are committed to deepening the economic ties between them. The US is India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in goods and services reaching over $140 billion in 2019. The US is also one of the largest foreign investors in India, with cumulative FDI inflows of over $50 billion.

The two countries have taken several steps to further strengthen their trade and investment relations. These include the signing of the India-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement in 2015, the US-India Strategic and Commercial Dialogue in 2016, and the India-US 2+2 Dialogue in 2018. The two countries have also signed a number of bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to facilitate trade and investment.

The US and India are also working together to increase the flow of goods, services, and investments between the two countries. They are working to expand market access, reduce non-tariff barriers, and promote regulatory cooperation. They are also exploring new areas of cooperation, such as digital trade, e-commerce, and fintech.

The US and India are committed to further strengthening their trade and investment relations. The two countries are working together to promote economic growth and development, create jobs, and improve the living standards of their citizens.