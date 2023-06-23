Get Ready to Experience the All-New Maruti Suzuki Invicto – Launching Soon!

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto is here to revolutionize the way you drive. It is a powerful, stylish and reliable SUV that offers an unparalleled driving experience. With its superior performance, advanced safety features and advanced technology, the Invicto is sure to be the perfect companion for your daily commute. It is equipped with a powerful 1.5L K15 petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 105 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. It also comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and an optional 4-speed automatic transmission. The Invicto also features a range of advanced safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, rear parking camera, and hill hold assist. It also comes with a range of advanced infotainment features such as a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice recognition. With its modern design, superior performance, and advanced features, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is sure to be the perfect car for your daily commute.

Explore the Innovative Features of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a powerful and stylish SUV that offers a unique combination of performance, luxury, and convenience. It is packed with innovative features that make it a great choice for those looking for a reliable and comfortable ride.

The Invicto is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 140 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission that delivers smooth and responsive shifts. The car also comes with a host of advanced safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The interior of the Invicto is well-equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. It also comes with a range of convenience features such as keyless entry, push-button start, and cruise control.

