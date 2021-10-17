Talks among Pak, IMF for $1 billion loan batch inconclusive

According to a media report published on Sunday, new rounds of talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund to deliver a USD 1 billion loan tranche and an excellent economic certificate to the country have remained fruitless.

According to The Express Tribune, the meetings, which took place from October 4 to 15, failed to reach a staff-level agreement due to disagreements over the macroeconomic framework and uncertainties over Pakistan’s economic future.

Tarin assured the media that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would meet a tax collection target of Rs5.8 trillion this year.

ACCORDING TO THE SOURCES, the IMF had sought new levies of at least 1% of GDP, or Rs 525 billion, but the government was only willing to take steps worth Rs 300 billion.

Pakistan and the IMF inked a 39-month EFF for USD 6 billion in July 2019, but the program has mainly fallen behind schedule, with only USD 2 billion disbursed in two years.

On Saturday, the federal government raised the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per liter and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs12.44 per liter, bringing the total cost to Rs135.