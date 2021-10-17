Sri Lanka seeks $500 million loan from India for fuel purchase

Amid a severe foreign exchange crisis, Sri Lanka has requested a USD 500 million credit line from India to pay for crude oil purchases.

The announcement came only days after energy minister Udaya Gammanpila warned that the island nation’s current fuel supply could only last until January of next year.

The two largest government banks, Bank of Ceylon and People’s Bank, owe roughly USD 3.3 billion to the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC). The state-owned oil distributors import crude from the Middle East and processed products from other countries, notably Singapore.

Lanka has been obliged to spend more on oil imports this year due to a rise in global oil prices. In the first seven months of this year, the country’s oil bill increased by 41.5 percent, reaching USD 2 billion, compared to the same period last year.

The country’s GDP is expected to drop by a record 3.6 percent in 2020, and its foreign exchange reserves have plummeted by more than half in a year, to barely USD 2.8 billion as of July. This has resulted in a 9% devaluation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the US dollar in the last year, increasing the cost of imports.