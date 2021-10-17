Sri Lanka seeks $500 million loan from India for fuel purchase

Amid a severe foreign exchange crisis, Sri Lanka has requested a USD 500 million credit line from India to pay for its crude oil purchases.

The action occurred only days after Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila warned that the country’s existing fuel supply could only last until January of next year.

CPC Chairman Smith Wijesinghe was quoted by local news website news first. Assaying, “We are actively engaging with the Indian High Commission here to secure the facility (USD 500 million credit line) under the India-Sri Lanka economic cooperation agreement.”

The increase in global oil prices has pushed Lanka to increase its oil import spending this year. In the first seven months of this year, the country’s oil bill increased by 41.5 percent to USD 2 billion, compared to the same period last year.

The country’s GDP is expected to drop by a record 3.6 percent in 2020, and its foreign exchange reserves have plummeted by more than half in a year, to barely USD 2.8 billion as of July. This has resulted in a 9% devaluation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the US dollar in the last year, increasing the cost of imports.