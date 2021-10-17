Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 35 paise; petrol at Rs 105 in Delhi, Rs 111 in Mumbai

On Sunday, fuel prices in India increased by 35 paise, bringing petrol and diesel prices in Delhi to Rs 105.84 per liter and Rs 94.57 per liter, respectively. In Mumbai, the financial capital, petrol costs Rs 111.77 per liter, and diesel costs Rs 102.52 per liter.

The most expensive fuel is found in the Rajasthan border town of Ganganagar, where petrol costs Rs 117.86 per liter and diesel costs Rs 105.95.

This is the 16th hike in gasoline prices and the 19th increase in diesel prices since the end of a three-week rate revision respite in the last week of September.

“Extortion is what the Modi government is doing by hiking gasoline and diesel prices. To put it another way, the rise corresponds to an unfathomable 820 percent increase in diesel excise duty and a 258 percent increase in gasoline excise duty (since 2014). The Modi government has amassed substantial windfall gains totaling more than Rs 18,00,000 crore. “On Saturday, the Congress party released a statement.

The price of gasoline and diesel in the international market had increased by roughly $9-10 per barrel since September 5, when both prices were revised, compared to August average prices.