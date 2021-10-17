Over four crore unorganised workers registered on e-Shram portal

In less than two months after its inauguration, the Ministry of Labour and Employment announced that the number of registrations on the thee-Shram portal had surpassed the 4-crore mark. Workers in a variety of occupations, including construction, garment manufacture, fishing, gig and platform work, street vending, domestic work, agriculture and allied, and transportation, have registered on the portal, according to a labor ministry statement.

Through registration on the e-Shram portal, all workers in the unorganized sector, including migratory workers, can now take advantage of additional social security and employment-based initiatives.

According to the most recent figures, 4.09 crore workers have signed up for the platform. Around 50.02 percent of those who benefit are women, while 49.98 percent are men.

Suppose a worker is registered with the e-Shram portal and is involved in an accident. In that case, they will be entitled to Rs 2 lakh in death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh in the event of partial disability.

Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and General Castes account for around 43 percent and 27 percent of these workers, respectively, while Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes account for 23 percent and 27 percent, respectively.