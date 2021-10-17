Netflix estimates South Korean show ‘Squid Game’ will be worth $900 million

According to calculations seen by Bloomberg, Netflix forecasts that its latest megahit, “Squid Game,” would generate about $900 million in value for the firm, emphasizing the bonanza that one megahit can yield in the streaming era.

“Squid Game” distinguishes out for its popularity as well as its affordable price. The South Korean show, about indebted people competing for a cash reward in a deadly game, produced $891.1 million in impact value, a statistic the firm uses to evaluate individual show effectiveness. The show was produced for only $21.4 million, or around $2.4 million for each episode. Those data come from a document detailing Netflix’s success indicators for the show, and they only apply to the first season.

In an Oct. 14 note, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said, “We believe Netflix has found a good and successful approach with its content globalization efforts, with ‘Squid Game’ being a wonderful example.” Among Wall Street analysts, Pachter has been Netflix’s biggest skeptic. “This, together with the release of ‘Seinfeld’ in Q4, should give a decent cushion.