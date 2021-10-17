IT department detects tax evasion worth crores after raids on two business entities

The Income Tax Department discovered tax evasion worth crores of rupees after raiding a digital marketing firm and a solid waste management firm, the CBDT announced on Sunday. The searches took place on October 12 throughout several states.

The raids were carried out at seven locations in Bengaluru, Surat, Chandigarh, and Mohali, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). “Evidence found reveals that this group has engaged in booking of bogus bills for expenses and sub-contracts, and a preliminary estimate of such bogus expenses booked is to the tune of Rs 70 crore,” the statement said.

According to the report, an unaccounted property investment of about Rs 7 crore was discovered, as well as unaccounted cash of Rs 1.95 crore and jewelry worth Rs 65 lakh.