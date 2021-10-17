Govt paying Rs 20 cr daily on Air India, wants quick handover

After two failed missions, three ministers, and numerous rule modifications, Indian taxpayers will no longer be required to spend Rs 20 crore per day to keep the loss-making Air India operating.

The government accepted a bid by Talace Pvt Ltd, a Tata group’s holding firm unit, to pay Rs 2,700 crore in cash and take over Rs 15,300 crore of the airline’s debt earlier this month.

Air India had a total debt of Rs 61,562 crore as of August 31. Before handing over the loss-making airline to the Tata Group, over 75% of the debt, or Rs 46,262 crore, will be transferred to a particular purpose organization called AIAHL.

Air India will provide it with access to a fleet of 117 wide-body and narrow-body aircraft and management over 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports and 900 spaces at international airports such as London’s Heathrow.

Air India privatization was reintroduced in 2020, under current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with a promise to sell a 100% interest, when Modi took power with a decisive mandate for the second time.