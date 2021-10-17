Bitcoin tops $60,000, nears record high, on growing US ETF hopes

On Friday, Bitcoin surpassed $60,000 for the first time in six months, approaching its all-time high, as traders grew optimistic that U.S. regulators would authorize the launch of an ETF based on its futures contracts.

Investors in digital assets have been waiting for the first U.S. ETF to be approved. Bitcoin’s current gain has been fueled in part by expectations of such a move, which is seen as hastening the mainstream adoption of digital assets.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, gained 4.5 percent to $59,030, its highest level since April 17. Since September 20, its value has increased by more than half, and it is currently near to its all-time high of $64,895.

According to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the crypto market contains many tokens that may be unregistered securities, making prices subject to manipulation and exposing millions of investors to danger.

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is ready to authorize the first U.S. bitcoin futures ETF to begin trading next week.