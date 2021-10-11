Vedanta shares gain 0.92% as Sensex rises

Vedanta NSE 1.26 percent Ltd. shares traded at Rs 296.65 on the BSE at 11:48 a.m. (IST) on Monday, up 0.92 percent. The stock sold between Rs 91.25 and Rs 341.25, with a 52-week low of Rs 91.25 and a high of Rs 341.25. The store had a gap-up opening earlier in the day.

According to BSE data, the stock is currently trading at 7.43 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 39.76 per share and 1.37 times its book value.

Until 11:48 a.m., 1,124,908 shares had changed hands on the counter (IST). The stock is part of the Diversified industry and has a market capitalization of Rs 109843.16 crore. The stock has outperformed the Sensex, rising 142.96 percent in the last year vs. the Sensex’s rise of 60.19 percent.

The stock fluctuated between Rs 297.6 and Rs 292.9 throughout the day.

As of June 30, 2021, promoters owned 0.01% of the firm. Vedanta Ltd. was held by 10.29 percent of FIIs and 3.05 percent of MFs, respectively.