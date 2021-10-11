India agrees to USD 200 million Line of Credit to support development projects in Kyrgyzstan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held “productive” talks with the top Kyrgyz leadership on Monday to expand bilateral ties, particularly defense cooperation, and discussed global challenges such as Afghanistan.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday as part of a four-day visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia to strengthen bilateral ties with the three Central Asian nations, met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and discussed expanding economic relations between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, the signing of the MoU on High Impact Community Development Projects (CDP) will allow for the quick implementation of community development projects in various sectors for the benefit of the general public, with the Government of India providing full grant funding.

Jaishankar has departed Kyrgyzstan for Kazakhstan, where he will attend the Conference of Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia’s 6th Ministerial Meeting (CICA).