Gold declines by Rs 59; silver tumbles to Rs 60,369

New Delhi, India: According to HDFC Securities, gold in the national capital decreased Rs 59 to Rs 46,038 per 10 kilos on Monday due to sluggish international precious metal prices. The lovely gold had finished at Rs 46,097 per 10 grams in the last trade.

Silver fell 196 rupees to Rs 60,369 a kilogram, down from Rs 60,565 in the last trade.

Gold was slightly down at $1,756 per ounce on the international market, while silver was unchanged at $22.59 per ounce.

“Gold prices were poor on Monday, with COMEX spot gold prices trading marginally down at $1,756 per ounce,” said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.