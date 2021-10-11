Bitcoin pierces $57,000 as traders resume push for record highs

STOCK MARKET
By Manav Arora

Speculators believe that Bitcoin will retest the record highs established earlier this year, as the most prominent cryptocurrency rose above $57,000 for the first time since May.

The latest rally is being attributed to a variety of factors, including an easing of concerns about regulatory activities in the United States and China and increased confidence about a probable SEC approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

According to price chart patterns, $60,000 is the next level of resistance, albeit Bitcoin’s relative strength index is already above 70, indicating that it is overbought.

