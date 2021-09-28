Exports at $185 billion till Sept 21, FTP extended till next March

According to the latest figures compiled by the government, India has exported items worth $185 billion since the beginning of the financial year.

“As of September 21, exports totaled $185 billion. These results are encouraging, and I congratulate the exporter’s community on it,” Goyal said at a Federation of India Export Organizations event (FIEO). The export goal for this fiscal year is $400 billion.

Officials familiar with the matter told Business Standard on Monday that the government wants to keep the existing foreign trade policy (FTP) in place for another six months and that it may take some more time before the government finalizes new support or incentive-based scheme for exporters, which is critical at a time when circumstances have changed since the pandemic’s outbreak.

Goyal also unveiled an FIEO-developed trade facilitation portal to assist exporters in overcoming hurdles caused by a severe shortage of containers. Exporters and logistics service providers (LSPs) would be able to connect through the portal.