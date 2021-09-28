Beauty brand MyGlamm unveils Good Glamm Group, raises Rs 255 Cr in Series C

The Good Glamm Group was formed by MyGlamm, India’s fastest-growing direct-to-consumer beauty company. This move solidifies the company’s position as a “Digital House of Brands” with a content-to-commerce strategy.

Trifecta Leaders Fund equity investment and structured financing from Trifecta Capital and Stride Ventures topped up the firm’s Series C funding with a Rs 255 crore infusion. The Good Glamm Group has set up a Rs 750-crore war chest with this additional financing to make strategic investments in new beauty and personal care products.

The company claims to be dedicated to cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally friendly clean products. Its content-to-commerce strategy is democratizing beauty products and advice access. Make-up, skincare, haircare, personal care, and soon-to-be-released baby-care items are among the company’s offerings. The company claims that its products are manufactured with the most excellent formulations to meet millions of people’s beauty and personal care demands.