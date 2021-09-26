Market cap of 10 most valued companies jumps over Rs 1.56 trillion

Last week, the top ten valued companies added a total of Rs 1,56,317.17 crore to their market capitalization, aided by an all-around rally that propelled the benchmark index Sensex to a new high of 60,000 for the first time.

The 30-share BSE benchmark has gained 1,032.58 points, or 1.74 percent, in the last week. On Friday, the BSE Sensex made history by breaking beyond the 60,000-point barrier for the first time.

Reliance Industries’ market capitalization (cap) increased by Rs 58,671.55 crore to Rs 15,74,052.03 crore. Following a rise in its share price, RIL’s market capitalization surpassed Rs 16 lakh crore in the intraday session on Thursday.

Infosys’ market capitalization increased by Rs 30,605.08 crore to Rs 7,48,032.17 crore. Bajaj Finance’s market value increased by Rs 22,173.04 crore to Rs 4,70,465.58 crore, while Tata Consultancy Services’ market value increased by Rs 15,110.63 crore to Rs 14,32,013.76 crore.

Reliance Industries topped the list of top-10 companies, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.