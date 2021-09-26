Foreign exchange reserves down by $1.47 billion to $639.64 billion

In the week ending September 17, the country’s foreign exchange reserves fell by USD 1.47 billion to USD 639.642 billion, according to RBI figures released on Friday.

According to the data, the country’s reserve position with the IMF fell by USD 8 million to USD 5.119 billion in the reporting week.

The reserves fell by USD 1.34 billion to USD 641.113 billion in the week ending September 10, 2021. In the week ending September 3, 2021, the reserves increased by USD 8.895 billion to a career-high of USD 642.453 billion.

FCAs fell from USD 892 million to USD 577.986 billion, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) weekly data.

According to the data, gold reserves fell by USD 567 million to USD 37.103 billion in the reporting period.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) special drawing rights (SDRs) fell from USD 4 million to USD 19.434 billion.