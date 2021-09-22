Nifty Realty index zooms 8.5%; DLF, Godrej Properties surge 10% each

Real estate stocks were surging in trade on Wednesday, fueled by expectations of robust demand ahead of the holiday season, and some lenders had already announced rate cuts. DLF, a real estate company, increased by 10% to Rs 363.75, while Godrej Properties increased by 10% to Rs 1,852. Stocks and futures & options (F&O) trade in the same segment, with no circuit boundaries.

On the National Stock Exchange, the Nifty Realty index has soared 8.6% to a new high of 455.10. (NSE). In comparison, at 13:05, the Nifty50 index was up 0.2 percent at 17,598. Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, Prestige Estates, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, and Macrotech Developers rose 4 to 8%.

Given consumers’ preference for reputable developers in under-construction projects, analysts anticipate Tier 1 developers will increase market share.