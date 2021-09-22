FDI equity inflows up 112% to $20.42 bn in Apr-July period

The trade and industry ministry announced on Wednesday that foreign direct investments into the country more than doubled to $20.42 billion during the April-July period of the current fiscal year. The total foreign direct investment (FDI) received in the first four months of 2021-22 was $27.37 billion. The exact figure was $16.92 billion in the previous quarter.

“FDI equity inflows increased by 112 percent in the first four months of 2021-22 ($20.42 billion) compared to the same time a year ago ($9.61 billion),” according to a statement from the ministry.

During the period under review, the automobile industry emerged as the leading sector, contributing for 23% of total FDI equity inflows, followed by computer software & hardware (18%) and services sector (10%), respectively.

Karnataka is the leading recipient state, accounting for 45 percent of total FDI equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra (23%) and Delhi (2%). (12 percent).