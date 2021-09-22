Carlyle sells 3.4% stake in SBI Cards in two separate block deals As per NSE infor

On Tuesday, CA Rover Holdings, a subsidiary of Carlyle Asia, unloaded a 3.4 percent investment in SBI Cards and Payment Services in two separate block sales.

According to NSE data, two tranches of 16 million shares each were transacted for Rs 1,021 each. For Rs 868 crore, Societe Generale purchased 8.5 million shares. The identities of the other buyers could not be determined. SBI Cards’ stock dropped 0.11 percent to Rs 1,070 after falling as low as Rs 1,012.

The price range for the share sale has been fixed at Rs 1,021–Rs 1,072.3 per share by CA Rover Holdings. The share sale brought around Rs 3,268 crore for the private equity group.