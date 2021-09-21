Rupee slumps 26 paise to close at 73.74 against US dollar today

On Monday, the Indian rupee declined 26 paise to close at 73.74 (provisional) against the US dollar, mirroring a strong US dollar in the foreign market and a flat trend in local stocks.

The local currency opened at 73.82 a dollar on the interbank foreign exchange market and ended the day at 73.74, down 26 paise from its previous finish.

The rupee had finished at 73.48 versus the US dollar in the previous session on Friday.

The BSE Sensex fell 524.96 points, or 0.89 percent, to 58,490.93, while the broader NSE Nifty down 188.25 points, or 1.07 percent, to 17,396.90.

According to exchange data, on Friday, foreign institutional investors were net purchasers in the capital market, purchasing shares worth Rs 1,552.59 crore.