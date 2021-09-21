Jubilant Food shares fall 0.26% as Nifty gains

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.’s stock fell 0.26 percent to Rs 4071.65 at 02:07 IST on Tuesday, while the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 20.47 points to 58470.46.

On the counter, a total of 10,895 shares valued at Rs 4.39 crore changed hands.

On the technical charts, the stock’s 200-day moving average was Rs 3111.03, and its 50-day moving average was Rs 3748.55. When a company trades above its 50 and 200 day moving averages, it usually indicates an upward trend. If the stock trades below both the 50 DMA and the 200 DMA, it is regarded as a negative trend, whereas if it trades between the 50DMA and the 200DMA.

The company’s stock has increased by 76.23 percent in the last year, while the Sensex has risen by 50.49 percent.

According to BSE data, the stock has a price-to-earnings multiple of 143.98 and a price-to-book ratio of 26.94. A higher P/E ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a more significant premium for a stock with higher future growth prospects. Price to book value illustrates the price that investors are willing to pay for a company’s underlying value, even if there is no growth. The stock is in the Restaurant & Quick Service Restaurants category.