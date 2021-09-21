Apollo Hospital shares gain 0.1% as Sensex falls

At 02:02 p.m. on Tuesday, shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. were trading 0.1 percent higher (IST). The stock began trading at Rs 4855.4 and has since reached intraday highs and lows of Rs 4915.55 and Rs 4787.25, respectively.

The stock traded at a 52-week high of Rs 5122.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 1762.4 in the last 52 weeks. So far, 13,699 shares have changed hands on the exchange.

On September 21, the stock’s 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) was Rs 3314.62, while the 50-DMA was Rs 4396.94, according to technical indicators.

When a stock trades above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, it usually indicates an upward trend. On the other hand, if the stock trades substantially below both the 50- and 200-day moving averages, it is regarded as a negative trend, but if it changes in the middle, it indicates that the stock can go either way.