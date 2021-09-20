Market selloff: Investors’ wealth falls by Rs 5.31 trillion in two days

In two days of equities market declines amid a gloomy trend worldwide, investors’ wealth has plummeted by Rs 5,31,261.2 crore.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex fell 524.96 points, or 0.89 percent, to settle at 58,490.93 on Monday, marking the second consecutive session of losses. It fell 626.2 points to 58,389.69 over the day.

The index fell 125.27 points, or 0.21 percent, to 59,015.89 in the previous session.

Following the downward trend, BSE-listed businesses’ market capitalization fell Rs 5,31,261.2 crore in two days to Rs 2,55,47,093.92.

Metal, basic materials, real estate, electricity, and utility indices fell by 6.80%, while FMCG ended higher.

The BSE midcap and small-cap indices fell up to 1.84 percent in the broader market.