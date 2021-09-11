Self-Styled Godman Arrested For Duping Man Of ₹ 2.5 Lakh In Maharashtra

According to a Pune rural police official, a self-proclaimed godman was detained on Friday for allegedly defrauding a person out of Rs 2.51 lakh by promising to cure his father’s thyroid cancer.

Mr. Bhosale was apprehended in Satara on Friday and charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, according to the official.

According to Senior Inspector Ashok Shelke of the rural police’s crime branch, Manohar Bhosale provided the complainant Shashikant Kharat babool leaves with sugar as a remedy for the thyroid cancer that his father was suffering from and compelled him to pay 2.51 lakh.