CBI Probes Pension Fraud Worth Crores, Misuse Of Migrants’ Data

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) deposited a corruption and cheating complaint against three EPFO officials for allegedly siphoning off about 2.71 crore between March and June last year when the pension fund organization loosened withdrawal rules in the wake of job losses due to the lockout. The case was opened when the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization’s Vigilance Department filed a complaint.

According to sources, the accused was well-versed in the system and its flaws and utilized migrant workers’ data to cheat the organization throughout the pandemic.

Knowing that only withdrawals over five lakhs are marked and transferred to top personnel for second verification, the accused filed claims and leaves in the range of 2-3.5 lakh.

“Fraudulent payments of 2,71,45,513 to the EPF corpus were made between March 2020 and June 2021 through claims in physical format from fake members, which were settled by Chandan Kumar Sinha and the various sanctioning authorities,” the FIR states.

EPFO administers around 18 lakh crore in employee savings across the country.