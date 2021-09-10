Industrial production grows 11.5% in July

According to official figures issued on Friday, India’s industrial production increased by 11.5 percent in July as the low base impact faded.

Consumer durables production climbed by 20.2 percent in July, while consumer non-durables production fell by 1.8 percent.

According to the National Statistical Office’s (NSO) Index of Industrial Production (IIP) figures, industrial production increased by 10.5 percent in July 2021.

Since March of last year, when it contracted 18.7%, industrial production has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. It shrank 57.3 percent in April 2020 due to a drop in economic activity following the lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus infections.

According to use-based classification, primary goods output climbed by 12.4%, while capital goods output increased by 29.5 percent. The production of intermediate goods increased by 14.1%, while infrastructure or construction goods increased by 11.6%.