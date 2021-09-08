UK real estate agent wins over $254,000 after being refused 5 p.m. finish for childcare

After her former employer declined her request for flexible working hours, a real estate agent in the United Kingdom was awarded approximately £185,000 ($254,478) in compensation.

On Monday, Alice Thompson’s claim against Manors real estate brokers in London was upheld by a UK employment tribunal judge.

According to an August 24 employment tribunal, Thompson left in December 2019 after her manager declined her request. Following the United Kingdom’s coronavirus shut down in March 2020, Thompson struggled to find a job due to the virus’s impact on the housing market.

According to the tribunal, the sum includes interest, past and future loss of income, pension payments, and £13,500 for “damage to feelings,” with an additional amount added to cover any income tax on the settlement.