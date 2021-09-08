Money tips for college students

The most significant present Ashish can give himself is to become financially knowledgeable. When handling funds and making decisions independently, the more he understands money and what to do with it, the more in control and strong he will feel.

If Ashish needs a student loan or any other type of loan to get by in a foreign nation, he must complete his studies thoroughly. He must spend his loans wisely, on things like rent, tuition, and books, rather than on things like partying, new clothes, or flashy gadgets. He must understand that the credit card is not a source of unrestricted funds. He must have a well-thought-out plan for retaliation. It’s not a brilliant idea for him to pay for his vacation using his student credit card when he has no idea how he’ll pay it off. Instead, he must ensure that he can responsibly utilize a credit card to reap the rewards, such as improving his credit profile and obtaining cheaper financing in the future. He would be eligible for a variety of discounts and even freebies as a student. He must be on the lookout for such opportunities and seize them.

Ashish might wish to start a side business, such as working in a research lab, instructing his students in his favorite topic, teaching a language online, freelance writing, or taking online keyboard lessons. Budgeting will be beneficial. Ashish can begin with his monthly take-home pay, revenue from a side hustle, or his monthly allowance from a student loan or contributions from his parents. To see where the money is going, he must look at his bank account or credit card statements from the last two or three months to estimate his expenses. His fixed (needs) and variable (wants) fees will be included.

The goal is for Ashish’s expenses to be equal to or less than his income. He must be wary of identity theft, as students are often seen as a susceptible demographic. He must keep a close eye on his internet accounts and refrain from disclosing sensitive personal financial information to telemarketers or digital platforms such as emails and websites.

Ashish is still young as a college student, and now is the ideal moment to begin developing solid financial habits. He must concentrate on obtaining a financial education that will serve as the foundation for making sound financial decisions for the rest of his life. One of the most important things you can do for your future is to develop solid financial habits while you are young.