Future Retail Chairman Kishore Biyani’s remuneration fell 44% to Rs 2.17 crore last fiscal

Kishor Biyani’s compensation as Chairman of the debt-ridden Future Retail NSE 0.44 percent Ltd fell over 44% to Rs 2.17 crore in the previous financial year. The coronavirus epidemic struck commercial operations in 2020-21.

According to Future Retail Ltd’s (FRL) annual report for 2020-21, Biyani’s yearly pay was Rs 3.86 crore in 2019-20.

In the financial year ending March 31, 2021, FRL’s Managing Director Rakesh Biyani’s pay fell by 4.82 percent to Rs 3.75 crore. In the previous fiscal year, he was paid Rs 3.94 crore.

FRL had 21,839 permanent employees on March 31, 2021, compared to 31,221 employees a year ago.

“There was no change in the sitting fees for attending meetings of the Board and Committee thereof to the Non-Executive / Independent Director of the company for the year under review,” according to the annual report.

The current fiscal year appears to be hard, according to FRL, due to the second wave of the pandemic, which has damaged practically every element of human life.