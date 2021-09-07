Rupee falls 4 paise to 73.06 against US dollar in early trade on Monday

In early trade on Monday, the Indian rupee fell four paise to 73.06 against the US dollar, reflecting a firm American currency.

The rupee opened at 73.02 versus the dollar on the interbank foreign exchange, then slipped to 73.06, a drop of 4 paise from its previous closing.

The dollar index measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies was up 0.18 percent at 92.20.

On the domestic equities market, the BSE Sensex was trading 274.79 points or 0.47 percent higher at 58,404.74, after hitting an all-time high of 58,515.85, while the broader NSE Nifty was up 74.70 points or 0.43 percent at 17,398.30. In early trading, the index hit an intraday high of 17,429.55.

According to exchange data, on Friday, foreign institutional investors were net purchasers in the capital market, purchasing shares worth Rs 768.58 crore.

Brent crude futures lost 1.06 percent to USD 71.84 per barrel, the global benchmark.