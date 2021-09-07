Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 7: Bitcoin over $52,000

On September 7, cryptocurrency values remained in the green. The worldwide cryptocurrency market cap is $2.37 trillion, up 1.12 percent from the previous day, while total crypto market volume is $139.49 billion, up 17.85 percent in the last 24 hours.

The overall volume of all stable coins is now $107.57 billion, accounting for 77.12% of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market. Bitcoin’s price is at $52,607.67, and its market share is 41.76 percent, up 0.13 percent from yesterday.