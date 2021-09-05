M-cap of 9 of top-10 most-valued firms jumps over Rs 2.93 trillion

In keeping with a record-breaking surge in equities, nine of the top ten most-valued firms added Rs 2,93,804.34 in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE 30-share benchmark rose 2,005.23 points or 3.57 percent. On Friday, it surpassed the 58,000 barriers for the first time. Last week, Sensex only managed to break through the 57,000 marks. Last month, the BSE benchmark rose by moreover 9%.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s market value increased by Rs 1,02,382 crore to Rs 15,14,017.50 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services’ market capitalization (m-cap) increased by Rs 44,832.5 crore to Rs 14,20,935.10 crore.

HDFC Bank’s value increased by Rs 14,954.74 crore to Rs 8,72,362.42 crore, while HDFC’s value increased by Rs 7,298.81 crore to Rs 4,98,290.05 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, and Bharti Airtel remained the most valuable companies.