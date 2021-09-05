Income tax refunds worth over Rs 67,400 crore issued in 5 months of this fiscal

On Saturday, the Income Tax Department announced that it had issued refunds of over Rs 67,400 crore in the first five months of the current fiscal year.

The I-T department tweeted, “CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 and 30th August 2021.”

Over 22.61 lakh cases have received income tax refunds of Rs 16,373 crore, and around 1.37 lakh cases have received corporate tax refunds of Rs 51,029 crore.