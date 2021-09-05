Elon Musk told Tesla employees that the electric vehicle manufacturer is worth $3,000 per share if they ‘perform extremely well.’

Elon Musk, the company’s founder, told his staff that the aim is doable if the execution is good; days after asset management firm Ark Invest predicted that electric vehicle maker Tesla would achieve a base stock price of $3,000 in the next several years.

Musk told Electrek on September 4 that Tesla is worth $3,000 per share “if they perform well” and that the billionaire “agrees with Ark Invest.”

Tesla is expected to deliver between 5 and 10 million vehicles by 2025, according to Ark Invest. According to the New York-based investment manager’s valuation estimate, Tesla will produce between 5 and 10 million cars by 2025.

According to the article, Tesla is expected to deliver less than 1 million vehicles this year, so if the business scales production as predicted above, it will be a considerable ramp-up.