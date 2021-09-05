Debt Recovery Tribunal offloads another 81,991 shares in McDowell Holdings

On September 3, Recovery Officer I DRT (Debt Recovery Tribunal) II sold an additional 81,991 equity shares in McDowell Holdings on the NSE for Rs 37.63 per share, according to bulk trades data. The shares dropped 0.27 percent to Rs 37.60.

On the other hand, Baisiwala Sameer Ajay bought some of these shares, paying Rs 37.67 for 79,582 equity shares in McDowell.

On the same day, Recovery Officer I DRT II sold 1,10,561 equity shares in McDowell Holdings on the NSE for Rs 37.75 per share. Debt Recovery Tribunal had sold 88,458 equity shares in the firm at Rs 42.84 a claim earlier in August.

Radhika Dubash bought an additional 1.11 lakh equity shares in GSS Infotech on the NSE for Rs 74.88 per share, among other things. The stock increased by 4%.