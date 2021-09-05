CBDT refunds Rs 67,401 crore to over 23.99 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to August 16

According to the Income Tax Department of India, between April 1 and August 16, the Central Board of Direct Taxes awarded refunds totaling Rs 67,401 crore to over 23.99 lakh Indian taxpayers.

Income tax refunds totaling Rs 16,373 crore have been issued in 22,61,918 cases, while corporate tax refunds totaling Rs 51,029 crore have been awarded in 1,37,327 instances to the I-T Department.

“Between April 1 and August 30, 2021, the CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 67,401 crore to over 23.99 lakh taxpayers. In 22,61,918 cases, income tax refunds of Rs 16,373 crore were provided, while corporate tax refunds of Rs 51,029 crore were issued in 1,37,327 cases “India’s Income Tax Department sent out a tweet.

