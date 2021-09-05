Bullet Train Project Has Entailed ₹ 14,153 Crore Till Date, Set To Miss 2023 Deadline

Even though the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has cost a total of 14,153 crores, it may not be able to fulfill its initial completion deadline of December 2023.

According to reliable sources, the project has been delayed because of delays in land acquisition and the negative impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, which began in September 2017 when both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone

.Despite the delays, the project has been given 14,000 crores in the Union Budget for the current fiscal year, with 2,090 crores spent so far in 2021-22, according to figures from the Railway Ministry.

The bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is being financed with a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The overall cost of the project is Rs. 1.1 lakh crore.

When ready for passenger operation, the country’s first bullet train will travel at a top speed of 320 km/h and take about three hours to travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.