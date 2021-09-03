Walmart raising wages at least a $1 an hour for more than 565,000 store employees

More than 565,000 Walmart employees are getting a raise.

On Thursday, the world’s largest retailer stated that employees in its frontend, food, and consumables, and general merchandise workgroups in the United States would be paid at least $1 an hour more.

In a letter to staff, Walmart’s U.S. president and CEO John Furner stated that the rise would take effect on September 25.

Furner explained, “This is our third salary investment in shop personnel in the last year.” “As a result of the investment, we’ve increased compensation for over 1.2 million hourly employees in our U.S. shops over the last year, bringing our U.S. average hourly wage to $16.40.”

Walmart, like other retailers, is seeing higher prices for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain disruptions strike businesses around the world.