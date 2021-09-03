Sensex ends above 58K for the first time; Nifty climbs 17,300; RIL zooms 4%

STOCK MARKET
By Manav Arora

Reliance Industries, the market powerhouse, kept the benchmark indices afloat on Friday, overcoming selling pressure in HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL, and Bharti Airtel. The Mukesh Ambani-led company’s shares rose over 4% on the BSE, setting a new high of Rs 2,394 per share.

Overall, the 30-share BSE barometer closed higher than 58,000 for the first time, at 58,130, up 277 points or 0.48 percent. Meanwhile, its 50-share counterpart rose 89 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,324, closing over 17,300. The Sensex achieved a fresh career-high of 58,195 in intraday trading, while the Nifty50 index reached 17,340.

In addition, the BSE MidCap index rose 0.35 percent after hitting a new high of 24,454 in intra-day trading, while the BSE SmallCap index rose 0.41 percent after hitting a current high of 27,388.

The market breadth was slightly in favor of buyers, with almost 1,700 firms’ shares rising against 1,400 companies’ shares falling on the bourses.

