The best credit card for travel has a $1,250 welcome offer and new grocery perks

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, in our opinion, is one of the most significant credit cards available—and it recently received some significant enhancements. Thankfully, the $95 annual charge remains unchanged as a result of these added perks. Chase has announced a few yearly benefits that will help to reduce it. Best of all, new cards can get an out-of-this-world welcome bonus worth up to $1,250.

Even the standard two points per dollar spent on travel, hotels, auto rentals, and other vacation expenses gets a bump.

Sapphire Preferred cards can now earn an astonishing five points for every dollar spent on travel booked through Ultimate Rewards, which each Chase member should learn about. Redeeming points through the gateway gains you a 25% bonus.

For example, 50,000 points are worth $500 in statement credit or $625 when planning a vacation with the issuer.

Of course, these perks are only available to responsible cardholders who pay their bills on time, which is essential for good credit. When at all feasible, we recommend paying in full. A variable APR (15.99 percent to 22.99 percent) and other penalties apply to all additional charges, such as a $40 late payment fee. We recommend that you read the fine print before signing on the dotted line