IRB Infrastructure bags Rs 909 crore Tamil Nadu highway project

IRB Infrastructure NSE 3.57 percent Developers has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Rs 909 crore building of a six-lane motorway in Tamil Nadu, according to the Mumbai-based highway infrastructure firm.

As part of the proposed Chittoor-Thachur motorways in the state, the corporation will construct 20.06 between Pondavakkam and Kannigaipair. Construction will take 730 days, followed by 15 years of operations and maintenance rights.

The project is part of India’s ambitious “Bharatmala Pariyojana” initiative, aiming to develop motorways across the country.

IRB’s order book is worth Rs 14,189 crores with this project. The company has now won its fourth hybrid annuity project. “As a result of this, the company’s mixed annuity portfolio would have an aggregate strength of around 640 lane kilometers, with a cost outlay of over Rs 5,500 crores.