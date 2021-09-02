Exports up 45 pc to USD 33.14 Billion in August

According to provisional figures from the commerce ministry, India’s exports increased 45.17 percent to USD 33.14 billion in August, up from USD 22.83 billion the previous month.

Imports in August increased by 51.47 percent to USD 47.01 billion, compared to USD 31.03 billion in August 2020.

Imports increased by 81.75 percent to USD 219.54 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year.

In August 2021, the trade deficit was USD 13.87 billion, up from USD 8.2 billion the previous year.