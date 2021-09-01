Gold prices rise to Rs 47,279 per 10 gm on weak rupee

On currency devaluation and lackluster global indications, gold prices in the Mumbai retail market climbed by Rs 40 to Rs 47,279 per 10 gram. As market participants anticipate August US non-farm payroll data, the yellow metal traded in a narrow band later this week.

In Mumbai, a gram of 22-carat gold cost Rs 43,308 plus 3% GST, while a gram of 24-carat gold cost Rs 47,279 plus GST. In the retail market, 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 35,459 + GST.

The focus now moves to the Manufacturing PMI data from major economies, which, if better than predicted, might put downward pressure on metal prices.

The world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, saw its gold holdings fall by 1.5 tonnes to 1,000.26 tons. The ETF’s market capitalization is $58.34 billion.

The US dollar index was down 0.06 percent versus a basket of six rival currencies, trading at 92.58.