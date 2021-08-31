These 14- and 9-year-old siblings earn over $30,000 a month mining cryptocurrency

Ishaan Thakur, 14, and his 9-year-old sister, Aanya, spent their summer developing a successful cryptocurrency mining business.

Ishaan tells CNBC Make It, “We started because we wanted to learn something new about technology – and also make some money along the way.”

According to Ishaan, the siblings make over $30,000 per month mining three digital coins: bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value; ether, the second-largest; and raven coin, a top-100 altcoin.

Ishaan transformed his Alienware, a popular gaming computer, into an ether mining set up in April after viewing videos on YouTube and exploring the internet. (He accomplished this by utilizing the graphics card, which can handle a large number of calculations for mining.)

Because mining bitcoin can be challenging, the siblings started with ether. Because of its limited supply and rising demand, mining bitcoin can be a more competitive endeavor.