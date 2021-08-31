Finance Ministry releases Rs 13,386 Crore to 25 states as grant to RLBs
On Tuesday, the Finance Ministry said it had allocated Rs 13,386 crore to 25 states for grants to rural local bodies (RBIs).
RBIs get tethered funding to improve two services: sanitation and maintaining open-defecation-free (ODF) status, drinking water supply, rainfall harvesting, and water recycling.
“The Ministry of Finance’s Department of Expenditure issued a sum of Rs 13,385.70 crore to 25 States on Monday for giving funds to Rural Local Bodies,” the ministry said in a statement.
The states must send the funds to rural local governments within ten working days after receiving them from the federal government. If there is a delay of more than ten working days, the state governments must release the grants with interest.