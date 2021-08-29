Remittances to Nepal: RBI hikes per transaction cap to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 50,000

The Reserve Bank of India raised the limit on remittances from India to Nepal from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh on Friday, making it easier for veterans living in the neighboring nation to receive retirement and pension payments. Furthermore, the central bank has lifted the 12-remittance limit per remitter every year.

“Banks will continue to accept cash remittances from walk-in clients and non-customers as they have in the past. The Rs 50,000 per remittance limit, with a maximum of 12 remittances per year, will remain in effect for such remittances, “In a circular, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated.

The plan makes use of the country’s NEFT ecosystem to facilitate the origination of such remittances, with a limit of Rs 50,000 per remittance and a maximum of 12 remittances per year.